LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xcom: Chimera Squad
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

EGX Rezzed 2020 has been officially cancelled

The organisers are playing it safe and now the London-based event won't be happening this year.

Event organisers ReedPop and Gamer Network have called time on their plans for EGX Rezzed 2020, which had been rescheduled to take place at Tobacco Dock in London, from July 2-4, after its initial postponement earlier this year.

As you no doubt have already worked out, the indie-focused event has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but plans are still in place for EGX in September (17-20), and those with Rezzed tickets are getting them upgraded, which is a nice touch.

As for those eager for a fix of indie games, organisers confirmed that Rezzed will return in 2021.

EGX Rezzed 2020 has been officially cancelled


Loading next content