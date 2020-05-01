EGX Rezzed 2020 has been officially cancelled

Event organisers ReedPop and Gamer Network have called time on their plans for EGX Rezzed 2020, which had been rescheduled to take place at Tobacco Dock in London, from July 2-4, after its initial postponement earlier this year.

As you no doubt have already worked out, the indie-focused event has been cancelled due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but plans are still in place for EGX in September (17-20), and those with Rezzed tickets are getting them upgraded, which is a nice touch.

As for those eager for a fix of indie games, organisers confirmed that Rezzed will return in 2021.