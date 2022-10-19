EGX London to be held in October next year

HQ

The dates for when EGX London will return in 2023 has been revealed, meaning we now know when we can look to head back to the ExCel Centre for the UK's biggest gaming convention.

As noted in a press release, the event will be back on October 12-15, for a four-day celebration of all things gaming, pop culture, and esports.

We're not told anything about attending companies, or when tickets will go on sale, or much else right now, but as the event is around 12 months away, there's plenty of time for ReedPop and Virgin Media to dish out those details.

Will you be heading to EGX in 2023?