HQ

The organisers of the EGX events, Reed Pop has revealed that EGX Birmingham 2022 has been cancelled and will no longer be taking place on March 3 to 5, meaning we'll have to wait until 2023 for the event to make a comeback. Noted in a Twitter post, The EGX team stated:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the postponement of EGX Birmingham 2022. Given the current climate and the knock-on effects of Omicron, many of our partners and brands are not yet ready to return to live events. At the end of the day, we felt that we wouldn't have been able to put on the awesome show you expect from us without them."

The statement continued, "Thank you for your support during this challenging time, and to everyone who had worked so hard to try and make EGX Birmingham 2022 happen. While we are sorry we won't be able to see you in March, we're excited for EGX London and have more details on the great things we have planned coming soon."

As for when we can look forward to EGX London, that event is still scheduled for September 22 to 25.