EGX and Comic Con are combining in London this October

ReedPop is the organiser that hosts both the UK's biggest annual gaming event, EGX, and the Comic Con events in the UK, and considering both EGX and Comic Con London have taken place around the same time for the past few years, ReedPop has decided to actually bring the two together.

Starting from this year, attendees for EGX and Comic Con London will be coming together for one combined and bigger event. The convention will be hosted at the ExCeL arena in the city as per usual, and between the dates of October 25-27.

We're told that the combined event will feature all of the unique elements from the two events, including Cosplay Central and Artist Alley from Comic Con, and playable games and career advice stations for the games sector from EGX. There will also be the typical array of activities and celebrity guests.

"Following years of success across both MCM Comic Con and EGX, we're delighted that we can finally bring these staple pop culture and gaming events together." shared Teresa Heitor Goncalves, Event Director at ReedPop. "This has been a long time in the making, and the team are looking forward to bringing an elevated experience to fans this year."

Hopefully this combination of the two events means that both EGX and Comic Con will continue to thrive and take place every year.