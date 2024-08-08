eFootball will drop the annual numbering in its name with version 4.0.0.

HQ

The football sports titles are getting ready for the start of a new season. This coming season will be an interesting one, as UFL joins as the third major player in the EA Sports FC and eFootball series alone, and it looks like there will be some major changes for the latter as well.

Konami has announced that there will be a final content update for the current eFootball 2024 in mid-September, and that after that the game will simply be rebranded to "eFootball", thus dropping the annual name. With version 4.0.0, eFootball advises that it will update changes to the promotion and relegation table for the national leagues, as well as updates to the transfer market.

Will this name change be a new era for eFootball?