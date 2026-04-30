eFootball unites football and anime fans with a Naruto Shippuden collaboration

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eFootball, the free-to-play alternative to EA Sports FC, that is more popular than many people realise, has announced a shocking collaboration to attract new audiences: a crossover with Naruto Shippuden.

Konami has released an absolutely insane trailer featuring popular players like Neymar Jr from Santos, Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad, Robert Lewandowski from FC Barcelona or Luka Modric from AC Milan, or retired players like Marcelo or Bale, showing that the players will be able to perform anime-style special moves in the matches, and Naruto characters appearing in the goal celebrations, breaking the boundaries of the football simulator.

The collaboration is now live, and a first special custom stadium has been released already. It will run until May 14, and you will be able to get eight player cards, icons, giant props and other items. And in the game eFootball Champion Squads, a free Naruto x Marcelo card will appear from May 7 to May 31.