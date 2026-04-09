eFootball surpasses 1 billion downloads

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Electronic Arts doesn't typically share exact sales information for its FIFA/EA Sports FC games, but most of us are aware that these titles are often some of the best-selling games of the year, especially in football-mad regions like the UK and Spain. We do tend to forget that Konami has the most high-profile competitor to EA's football efforts too, as eFootball (formerly PES) has been around and offering fans an alternative digital football experience for some time. And to great success...

We say this as Konami has revealed that eFootball has now surpassed the immense milestone of notching up one billion downloads. The free-to-play and live game has been a big hit across PC, console, and mobile, and even managed to consistently attract new players , with as many as 50 million downloads notched up since mid-January.

To mark this incredible milestone, Konami has announced a few special in-game events to reward players for continuing to play. Known as Master League Sprint, this is a limited-time activity, inspired by the former PES event, where daily login rewards will be offered, serving up eFootball Coins and Chance Deals where the opportunity to snag legendary players will be available. This event will only be active until April 16, so don't miss out on this chance to snag some amazing rewards.

Konami has also commissioned a special "That Time I Got Reincarnated in PES" manga to commemorate the moment, which is regarded as a "fantasy story following Castolo, Minanda and others into the world of Master League."