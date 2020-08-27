eFootball PES 2021 Mobile confirmed for late October

Konami today announced the 2021 version of eFootbal PES Mobile, which will be released on a yet to be specified day in "late October". From what we gathered from the press release, there will be no changes in terms of graphics, gameplay, controls, or even supported systems, so the update will essentially only serve as a transition to the 2020/2021 season.

This means that all players' teams will be reset, but all is not lost. Several items you may have at the time will still be usable after the update, even if only for a short period. For more details on what the move to eFootball PES 2021 entails for current players, check out the official FAQ.