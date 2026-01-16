eFootball nears 1 billion downloads by surpassing 950 million worldwide

HQ

Bringing eFootball to mobile devices was clearly a fantastic decision by Konami, as now the Japanese company has revealed that the sports game has overcome a monster milestone and is nearing another that will make your jaw drop.

As it stands, eFootball has now been downloaded a whopping 950 million times, meaning it's 50 million away from cracking the mythical 1 billion figure.

To mark this amazing feat, Konami is celebrating the moment with a new club pack that is focussed on Manchester United. This offers the starting 11 players from the club, but then also introduces a few legends, like the Epic-rated Bryan Robson (99 overall), the Epic-rated Peter Schmeichel (102 overall), and the Big Time-rated George Best (104 overall), a Northern Irish player often regarded as one of the best of all-time.

On top of this, players can win up to 1,000 eFootball coins by progressing through in-game events, all to continue celebrating reaching a milestone that PC and console games could only dream about in their wildest and most ridiculous dreams.