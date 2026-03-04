eFootball Kick-Off! will arrive on 3 June on Nintendo Switch 2, but it will not be free

HQ

After being announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Konami's football simulator now has a release date. On 3 June, we'll be able to choose our favourite football players and immerse ourselves in the action of the best football matches in history with eFootball Kick-Off! But what we didn't expect was that, unlike the eFootball version for other consoles, to play on Nintendo Switch we'll have to pay €19.99, in other words, it is a different version of eFootball from those available on other consoles, although as a bonus it includes Lionel Messi as a player for the 'World Tour' mode. These are the game modes and content for Nintendo Switch 2:

Game modes and features





World Tour: Create your own club and compete in tournaments around the world. Win matches to sign players from defeated opponents or use the money you earn playing to sign legendary footballers. Create your own team and aim to conquer the world.



International Cup: The world's most prestigious international competition returns every four years. Take charge of your national team and compete on football's biggest stage, where history is made and global supremacy is decided. ("International Cup" mode is scheduled to be released as additional downloadable content)



Beginner modes: Immerse yourself in fun and accessible experiences such as 6v6 football, designed to create fast-paced action and plenty of scoring opportunities. The "Rank" system evaluates performance and allows players to progress naturally as they improve.



Local online play: Enjoy matches anytime, anywhere, playing solo, challenging your friends via a local wireless connection, or testing your skills against players from around the world in online competitions.



Are you going to kick the ball on Nintendo Switch 2?