eFootball announces new collaboration with the popular anime Captain Tsubasa starting this week

eFootball has announced a new collaboration with the popular manga Captain Tsubasa, created by Yōichi Takahashi in the 80s and still very popular today. Players will be able to download equipment inspired by the football manga and anime, starting this week.

The new items will be available after the maintenance scheduled for December 5. More details have not been announced, but fans can get a first look at the items, wore by eFootball ambassadors Leo Messi, Neymar and the recently announced Luis Suárez.

For fans of the football anime who want a little more action, not so long ago a new video game was released, bringing back the long forgotten joy or arcade football games: Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

Previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer, this free to play version gets yearly updates, but since the last one, released on September 12, 2024, it is simply titled eFootball.

Although not as popular as EA Sports FC, eFootball is free to play! It is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.