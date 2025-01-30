eFootball and Captain Tsubasa Volume 2 now available

HQ

eFootball continues its collaboration with the classic anime series Captain Tsubasa. The series ran from 1981 until the early 2000s, so it has been a notable influence in the lives of millions of football fans, and of course also for many of today's best-known players. This is the case for eFootball ambassadors Neymar Jr, Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi, who fondly remember watching it in their childhood and who will now, as part of Volume 2 of the eFootball x Captain Tsubasa collaboration, receive new Epic cards created by illustrator Yoichi Takahashi.

In addition, Legends Michel Platini, Eric Cantona and Diego Forlan will also get Epic cards from Elle Sid Pierre, Luois Napoleon and Ramon Victorino respectively.

Round 1 of the Football Championship 2025 Open qualifier for eFootball Championship 2025, which saw over 39 million players participate in last year's edition, also kicks off today 30 January. Round 1 will take place as part of a Challenge Event from 30 January to 6 February, and full details can be found on Konami's official eFootball website here.