eFootball 6.0 gets ready for the 2027 season with important gameplay updates and custom tournaments

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The season is now over, fully over for both football IRL after the FIFA World Cup, and also for Konami's eFootball, which closed its own season last weekend. Now it's time for a new one, which means a new version of the free-to-play game, and the first details about eFootball 2027, aka the 6.0 update coming to the game in August, were shared by the company's eFootball Connect in World Festival video below.

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The main new feature is the long time coming Custom Tournament, which allows players to tweak, arrange, and host their own online championships, a well-received update that answers to community feedback and addresses a need they've been expressing for a while, as they gather in different forums, platforms and channels to create their own fixtures. Konami promises custom settings, rules, and regulations on every aspect and some players already dream of co-op tournaments or even 11v11, as they announce that "in subsequent updates, we will also introduce other features that bring people together and add to the fun of eFootball".

Gameplay-wise, the 6.0 update introduces the Overload Team Playstyle to "move many players to the same side as the ball to provide numerical superiority", to add to the five existing styles for new attack and defence options. Besides, "it is now possible to set different formations for attacking and defending", as many clubs do in the real game nowadays.

There are other tweaks to the Daily Game and volleys for Stunning Shots ala "Epic Wayne Rooney", but further details about eFootball 2027 will come with another episode of Connect that will be published just before the 6.0 Update.

On a related eSports note, the eFootball World Finals at the weekend decided the two Champions of the 2026 tournament, both Brazilians, with FC Barcelona's Rentao taking the mobile cup and AC Milan's FUTEASY_10 becoming the new console champion.