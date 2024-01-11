eFootball 2024 reaches 700 million downloads and celebrates with events and rewards

HQ

Although it may sometimes be a little more overlooked in the media spotlight than its competitors, eFootball's popularity among gamers is enormous, and Konami can boast about it today. According to the company, eFootball has reached 700 million downloads worldwide.

That doesn't mean the same number of actual active players, of course, but it's a good indication that growing the base in a sustained way is working well.

Konami, of course, wants to celebrate the milestone with players. From today until 1 February it has launched a special in-game login rewards campaign that includes Player of the Week (POTW) per week and a Worldwide Chance Deal every day you log in to eFootball 2024. A new event format called eFootball Championship Club has also started, with FC Bayern München as the first club to be featured. The eFootball Championship Club events will pit players from around the world against each other in regional in-game qualifiers before a final to decide which of them will represent each of the participating clubs.