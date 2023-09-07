eFootball 2024 launches today

And after the end of Season 0 and its subsequent server maintenance, Konami is facing a new football season by announcing the release of eFootball 2024 today, September 7, 2023.

All players of eFootball 2023 now have access to the update 3.0.0 of the game, which kicks off the new release and brings some notable changes to the game. For example, the "Team Playstyle Level" will no longer be a game element. Thus, players will no longer have a "Team Playstyle Mastery", so their abilities will no longer increase or decrease as a result of the chosen team's playstyle.

Player images in the game will no longer change when reaching the maximum level, but will remain the same as when players got their card. Shiny player cards, which could be signed with a low probability in the normal player list, will no longer be available.

And, of course, all the databases of teams, licences, equipments, logos, stadium graphics, balls, menu music and many other details have been updated, as well as all the players in the 17 leagues that have been signed up for the start of the season.

Are you going to play this season of eFootball 2024?