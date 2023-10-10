eFootball 2024 kicks off Season 2: "Elevate the Excitement", now available

HQ

eFootball 2024 continues its commitment to innovation and content expansion with the launch last week of its second season under the name "Elevate the Excitement". This season, which was launched on 5th of October and will run until 2 November, introduces new club partner packs and the novelty of Manager's Boosters, which will boost the stats of all players in the team.

All Match Passes have also been updated. In addition to the regular Match Pass, available for free to all users, you can use eFootball Coins to unlock the Valuable Match Pass and Premium Match Pass.

Finally, some veteran players such as F. Ribery, Tulio or Xabi Alonso have already been confirmed as Epic players who can be signed using nominative contracts, and there will be more confirmations in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to the player lists so you don't miss out on any of your favourites.