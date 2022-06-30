eFootball 2022 renews its agreement with FC Bayern München

HQ

The cooperation between eFootball 2022 and the German club FC Bayern München has been renewed for a few more years. Today, Konami has officially revealed the contract extension with the last Bundesliga champion. It means they keep the exclusive license of the Allianz Arena stadium and of the complete squad of players digitized in the game. In this way, Bayern's stadium won't appear neither in FIFA 23 nor EA Sports FC.

We should also keep in mind that eFootball 2022 FC Bayern München's team, the "Spanish Bayern", has been proclaimed this weekend as eFootball Championship Pro runner-up, the world's biggest title competition whose winning this season was reached by AS Monaco. In the middle of the pandemic, Alguacil, Joseg and Mestre's team already won the eFootball Pro Cup PES 2020. The last days, the players have been sharing their comeback on the field of play on social media.