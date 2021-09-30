eFootball 2022 is already breaking records... by being Steam's worst-rated game of all-time

HQ

Today marks the launch day of Konami's reinvention of the PES brand with the free-to-play experience eFootball 2022. Despite being a little different to what PES players have come to expect from the series, the game is already breaking records... for being the worst-rated game on Steam of all-time.

The sports title has comfortably taken the top slot in Steam's Hall of Shame, a listing system that identifies the worst 250 games on the store. At the moment of publishing this news story, the game has an average score of 0.84%, which is around half of second place, Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction, which has an impressive score of 1.52%.

You might be thinking that this probably only accounts for a few ratings, but according to Steam250, there have been over 1,600 votes on eFootball 2022 as of now, which is quite a significant amount of votes considering Flatout 3 only has 2,891 votes despite releasing in 2011.

