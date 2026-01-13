EFL Cup semi-final: times for matches between Newcastle, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal

HQ

EFL Cup semi-finals take place this week, with Newcastle and Manchester City on one side and Chelsea and Arsenal on the other. The first leg will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we will have to wait until February 3 and 4 to watch the second leg:



Newcastle vs. Manchester City: Tuesday, Jan 13, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football and ITV



Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Wednesday, Jan 13, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Footall





Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Tuesday, February 3, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football and ITV



Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Wednesday, February 4, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football and ITV



Upcoming Premier League matches including Manchester Derby for EFL Cup teams

This semi-finals take place right after the FA Cup third round (the first one for first and second tier clubs) and will be followed right after by round 22 of the Premier League, with big games for the teams involved, mainly the Manchester derby at Old Trafford: Manchester United vs. Manchester City (Saturday, 12:30 GMT).

This weekend we also have Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal (Saturday, 17:30 GMT), Chelsea vs. Brentford (Saturday, 15:00 GMT) and Wolves vs. Newcastle (Sunday, 14:00 GMT).

Who do you think will win Carabao Cup 2026?