EFL Cup round of 16 matches on Tuesday and Wednesday for Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Wrexham...
Most are from Premier League, but there's still one from fourth-division...
After European action last week, this week is time for domestic competitions. In England, the fourth round of the EFL Cup (round of 16) takes place between Tuesday and Wednesday. Also known as Carabao Cup or League Cup, this competition, held before the more important FA Cup, still brings the opportunity to many lower division clubs to face against top Premier League clubs.
In the previous round, fourth-division club Grimsby Town eliminated Manchester United, for example...
In the round of 16, 11 are from Premier League, two from second-tier Championship (Wrexham, Swansea), two from League One (Cardiff City, Wycombe) and one from League Two (Grimsby).
Tuesday, October 28
- Grimsby Town vs. Brentford: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
- Wycombe vs. Fulham: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
- Wrexham vs. Cardiff City: 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET
- Swansea vs. Manchester City: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
Wednesday, October 29
- Arsenal vs. Brighton: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET
- Newcastle vs. Tottenham: 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET
Last year, Newcastle United won their frist major trophy ever, defeating Liverpool. Do you expect another "giant-killer" this round?