EFL Cup round of 16 matches on Tuesday and Wednesday for Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Wrexham...

HQ

After European action last week, this week is time for domestic competitions. In England, the fourth round of the EFL Cup (round of 16) takes place between Tuesday and Wednesday. Also known as Carabao Cup or League Cup, this competition, held before the more important FA Cup, still brings the opportunity to many lower division clubs to face against top Premier League clubs.

In the previous round, fourth-division club Grimsby Town eliminated Manchester United, for example...

In the round of 16, 11 are from Premier League, two from second-tier Championship (Wrexham, Swansea), two from League One (Cardiff City, Wycombe) and one from League Two (Grimsby).

Tuesday, October 28



Grimsby Town vs. Brentford: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Wycombe vs. Fulham: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Wrexham vs. Cardiff City: 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Swansea vs. Manchester City: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Wednesday, October 29



Arsenal vs. Brighton: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea: 19:45 GMT, 20:45 CET



Newcastle vs. Tottenham: 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET



Last year, Newcastle United won their frist major trophy ever, defeating Liverpool. Do you expect another "giant-killer" this round?