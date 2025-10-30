EFL Cup quarter-final ties for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Cardiff...

HQ

The EFL Cup, or Carabao Cup quarter-finals are decided, with dates and pairings for December. The round of 16 took place this week, with the elimination of all but one teams from lower divisions (Cardiff City, from League One -third tier- eliminated second tier Wrexham, the club owned by Ryan Reynolds).

The quarter-finals will be without Liverpool, who suffered a 0-3 defeat against Crystal Palace with a team made up mostly of teenagers, as Arne Slot opted to rotate the vast majority of usual players...

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals

All matches will take place on December 16, time still to be determined.





Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace



Cardiff City vs. Chelsea



Manchester City vs. Brentford



Newcastle United vs. Fulham



The semi-finals, which are two-legged, will follow between January 12 and February 2, and the final will be on March 22. Last year, Newcastle United defeated Liverpool in the final. Who do you think will win this time?