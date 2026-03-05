EFL Championship play-offs to promote to Premier League will expand from four to six teams
A team that finishes eighth in Championship could still end up in Premier League the following year.
Promoting to Premier League is one of the biggest accomplishments any English football team can dream of, and from the next season, more teams will be able to compete for a chance at top flight, as the English Football League has confirmed that the EFL Championship play-offs will increase from four to six teams starting in 2026/27.
The play-off final is regarded as the most lucrative single game in world football, according to SkySports, and now more teams will compete to reach it, "strengthening the Championship as a competition and give more clubs and their supporters a genuine opportunity of achieving promotion", said EFL chief executive Trevir Birch.
With the current system, in place since 1989/90 teams that finish first and second in Championship automatically promote to Premier League, and teams between third and sixth play two semifinals and then a final. Starting next season, and while the format has not been revealed, Sky expects that the third and fourth will qualify for semifinals; the fifth and eighth and sixth and seventh will play quarter-finals. The final will continue to take place at Wembley Stadium.