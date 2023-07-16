Effortlessly switch between work and weekends with Troubadour's Slipstream backpack

HQ

As part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on all manner of different backpacks and bags, and in the spirit of this, we've now turned our attention to an item from Troubadour.

This backpack, known as the Slipstream, is designed to be able to effortlessly switch between work and the weekend, all while featuring plenty of pockets and space to house a variety of items, including up to a 17-inch laptop.

To see whether the Troubadour Slipstream is the next backpack for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, for an array of thoughts and opinions from our very own Magnus.