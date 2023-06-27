Effortlessly move from work life to your personal life with Bellroy's Via Backpack

HQ

On top of technology and hardware, as part of our Quick Look video series, we like to provide you with glimpses into the latest accessories and items that can be used to store, carry, and protect your precious gadgets. To this end, we've now got our hands on the latest backpack to come from Bellroy.

Known as the Via Backpack, this bag is designed for use in your work and personal life, and is built with a clean, minimalist style and with multiple pockets for all your gear in mind. The Via can store a 16-inch laptop safely, and has water resistant zippers and fabric to prevent rain and water from damaging your tech.

To see if this backpack is the next bag for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below.