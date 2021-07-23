Eevee is the star of Pokémon Go's August Community Day event

Niantic has revealed that the beloved multi-evolving Eevee will be the star of its August Community Day event which is to be held August 13-16.

During this time Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild and its evolutions will be able to learn special moves if they are evolved during the event. There will also be new stickers available inspired by Eevee and its evolutions, and any Eevee caught or hatched during this time will learn the special move Last Resort. Special Research will also be available and by completing tasks you can earn yourself a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module - two items need for Leafeon and Glaceon.

You can take a look at the special moves that can be learned during the event below:



Vaporeon: Scald



Jolteon: Zap Cannon



Flareon: Superpower



Espeon: Shadow Ball



Umbreon: Psychic



Leafeon: Bullet Seed



Glaceon: Water Pulse



Sylveon: Psyshock



Thanks, VG24/7.