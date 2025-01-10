Edward Norton praises The Apprentice performances

HQ

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Edward Norton shared high praise for The Apprentice, a 2024 film exploring the relationship between Donald Trump and his mentor Roy Cohn. Despite being under-discussed, Norton believes the film is brilliantly directed by Ali Abbasi and features impressive performances by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn. Norton, who is currently receiving accolades for his role in A Complete Unknown, commended the film's ability to evoke empathy for its complex characters. He revealed that word of mouth is beginning to spread among filmmakers.

Do you think The Apprentice will gain more attention as it continues to be discussed?