Edward Norton is a descendant of Pocahontas

The actor Edward Norton (known for many films including Fight Club and most recently Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story) has discovered as part of an appearance on a genealogical history show that he is related to the iconic Native American Pocahontas.

During an episode of Finding Your Roots, Norton learnt that he has a "direct paper trail" that connects him to his 12th great-grandfather and great-grandmother, John Rolfe and Pocahontas.

It was said in the show that Gates was married to Pocahontas in 1614 in Jamestown, Virginia, and then died three years later in Gravesend, England, while Gates lived until 1622.

Speaking about the situation Norton stated, "It just makes you realise what a small ... piece of the whole human story you are."

