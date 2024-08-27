English
EDward Gaming are the Valorant Champions for 2024

The Chinese team won the major event over the weekend.

Another major esports event came to a close over the weekend, as the Valorant Champions 2024 tournament wrapped up. This means that we now have a victor and champion for the 2024 season to talk about with this going to China's EDward Gaming.

The team managed to overcome Team Heretics in the grand final in a close fought match where they came out on top in a 3-2 series. This result secured EDward Gaming $1 million of the total prize pool, while Team Heretics is heading home instead with $400,000.

With this event in the books, the 2024 Valorant Champions season is over, meaning all eyes will shift to the Challengers and Ascension tournaments planned for the coming weeks.

Valorant

