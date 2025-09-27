Edward Berger still eager to direct a new Bourne Film

It has now been several years since we last heard anything about Berger and his discussions with the rights holders regarding a new Bourne film. Yet despite the time that has passed, the Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front director remains very interested in taking charge of a new movie featuring the hard-boiled agent—provided the circumstances are right.

In an interview with Empire, Berger said that he "would love to do it," but stressed that everything depends on a script that brings something new to Matt Damon—something that hasn't already been explored by Paul Greengrass or previous directors. Berger is, of course, aware of the Bourne series' legacy and the high expectations attached to the name: "You don't want to make a film where people say, 'Ah, it's not as good as the others,'" he said.

The rights to Bourne currently rest with Universal, which has previously stated that it hopes to continue expanding the universe with "exciting new stories for a global audience." Now it remains to be seen whether Matt Damon is willing to reprise the role, whether the franchise will be fully rebooted, or if Berger will even get the chance to take the helm.