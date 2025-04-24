Eduardo Camavinga injured again, will miss the rest of the season for Real Madrid

HQ

Eduardo Camavinga suffers his second serious injury of the season, and will miss the remainder of the season. That includes the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Barcelona, the five remaining LaLiga games (with still options to surpass Barcelona, four points behind and a Clásico in between) and even the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 for Madrid and will last a month, with the final on July 13.

"He he has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle", the club said in a statement. The recovery time expected for this type of muscle injury is usually three months. That is the second time that the French midfielder (who scored an important goal last week in a Liga match against Alavés) gets injured this season. The first one happened in November and was also muscular, in the biceps femoris of his left leg.

This leaves Carlo Ancelotti with a big problem right before the Clásico on Saturday: with Mendy and Alaba injured, Fran García will be Real Madrid's left-back to stop Lamine Yamal.