Editor implies Square Enix is being streamlined for future sale

Embracer stunned most people by acquiring most of Square Enix's western efforts recently, leaving the company as almost exclusively Japanese. This cause the VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb to write "Square Enix looking streamlined" on Twitter.

When another user asked if Square Enix are setting themselves up for a future sale, Grubb implied with a meme that "Perhaps I've said too much...". As Grubb has proven several times to have great contacts in the game industry, it is an interesting statement, although it should also be noted that most major buyouts have actually come out of the blue with no previous rumours.

If Square Enix would be bought, which company would you consider most likely to do so?






