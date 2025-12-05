Edinburgh Airport: Flights resume after IT issue suspends operations

HQ

Edinburgh Airport has resumed flights after suspending operations on Friday morning due to an IT problem affecting air traffic control.

Services began returning to normal around 10:40am, though some delays and disruption persisted as inbound flights were diverted and departures waited on the tarmac for up to two hours.

The disruption affected major carriers, including EasyJet and Ryanair. Passengers were advised to contact airlines for updated flight information while airport staff and service providers worked to resolve the issue.

Edinburgh, Scotland's busiest airport, serves around 15 million passengers annually, with flights to 155 destinations. Airport officials confirmed that this IT problem was unrelated to the Cloudflare outage disrupting major websites.