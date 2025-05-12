English
Edi Rama's Socialist Party heads for fourth term in Albania

Partial results show commanding lead in parliamentary election.

The latest news on Albania. We now know that Albania's ruling Socialist Party appears set for a fourth consecutive term as preliminary results show it leading with 53% of the vote, well ahead of the Democratic Party's 34%.

With 30% of ballots counted, Prime Minister Edi Rama is far ahead of the opposition, positioning himself to continue EU accession efforts despite past political turmoil and corruption scandals. For now, it remains to be seen how final results will shape up.

Rome, Italy - December 16, 2023: Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama attends the Atreju convention in Rome // Shutterstock

