Edi Rama secures fourth term as Albania's Socialist Party dominates vote

Despite concerns from observers, Rama tightens grip on power with surprise majority.

The latest news on Albania. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is poised to lead the country for a fourth term, as near-complete results show his Socialist Party securing over half the vote in Sunday's election, a near complete vote count has shown on Tuesday.

With a fractured opposition and a strong political network, Rama defied expectations that scandals and unrest would narrow his margin. While international observers questioned the campaign, the result gives Rama a strong mandate to pursue his EU ambitions.

Thessaloniki, Greece - Nov. 03, 2024. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama holds a speech during a pre-election rally, talking to Albanian migrants living in Greece // Shutterstock

