Edi Rama secures fourth term as Albania's Socialist Party dominates vote

HQ

The latest news on Albania . Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is poised to lead the country for a fourth term, as near-complete results show his Socialist Party securing over half the vote in Sunday's election, a near complete vote count has shown on Tuesday.

With a fractured opposition and a strong political network, Rama defied expectations that scandals and unrest would narrow his margin. While international observers questioned the campaign, the result gives Rama a strong mandate to pursue his EU ambitions.