Edgerunners ushers in success for Cyberpunk 2077

HQ

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has had a phenomenal resurgence in the past few weeks.

Following on from the runaway success of Studio Trigger's spinoff series 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' in tandem with the game's latest update, the game has been breaking records.

Speaking to fans on his Twitch channel, quest director Pawel Sasko said: "It's fucking good to be back."

Edgerunners itself achieved a staggering figure of just under 1.5 million watch hours in its first week of release, and this heralded over one million concurrent players in Night City daily last week, shattering The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's previous record.

Sasko described how he "was completely fucking wrecked" after the disastrous intitial launch back in December 2020, saying "it was so heartbreaking."

The infamous release saw one of the year's most anticipated triple A titles plagued by performance issues and bugs so severely that it was temporarily pulled from sale on the PS4 store and CDPR even issued refunds to some fans.

Sasko said: "For some of us it's been like 6, 7, 8 years, especially for those who started at the very beginning. To have this moment of people actually liking something that we did is really feeling a bit unreal. You know that finally people are appreciating it."