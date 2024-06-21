English
Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow sequel could still be on the cards

Warner Bros. is apparently requesting that Doug Liman make another film.

Edge of Tomorrow was a refreshing action flick. Groundhog Day meets Independence Day as Tom Cruise has to manipulate his sudden ability to relive the same day over and over in order to stop an alien invasion of Earth.

The film was well-reviewed, and according to director Doug Liman, Warner Bros. would like to see another one. "Edge of Tomorrow, there's no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'" he told Total Film (via GamesRadar)

Edge of Tomorrow did end on a pretty final note, with Tom Cruise managing to win the day as he always does, but there's always a way for an action franchise to come back. The aliens have returned, or it was all a dream. Writers could do whatever they pleased to give people another lot of alien shooting, mech wearing action.

Edge of Tomorrow

