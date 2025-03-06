Edge of Memories presents its first full slate of gameplay

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news of the announcement of Edge of Memories, an upcoming action JRPG that is being developed by the French studio who made Edge of Eternity, Midgar Studio. Now, as part of the Nacon Connect showcase, we've just been presented another glimpse at the game, this time in the form of a lengthier gameplay trailer.

In the new footage, we get to see the real-time combat in action and the various combos that the characters can chain together when in the heat of battle. On top of this, we meet many of the game's companions, and also get another taste of the wider and vibrant world that is inspired by JRPGs of yore.

Edge of Memories, while developed mostly by a French team, does have a few Japanese legends as part of its staff. Chrono composer Yasunori Mitsuda, Tales of and Nier writer Sawako Natori, Xenoblade artist Raita Kazama, and English singer Emi Evans (known for work on the Nier series) are all involved with the project, lending their expertise working on various storied JRPG series to this game.

You can see the new trailer for Edge of Memories below. As per when the game will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, it's still slated for an autumn debut.