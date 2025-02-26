Edge of Memories announced for PC and consoles

Last year was downright brutal for fans of Japanese role-playing games. Not only were there several really big titles released - but also many that received very good reviews. 2025 looks much slower on that front, which doesn't really matter much because we'll have a chance to catch up.

But we won't be without role-playing games, and now the French Midgar Studio and publisher Nacon have announced Edge of Memories. It is obviously inspired by Japanese manga in terms of design and borrows several typical features from Japanese role-playing games.

The story revolves around a plague called Corrosion that threatens the whole world. However, a young Soul Whisperer named Eline can control Corrosion and thus becomes the key to fighting the scourge, and of course she has companions along on the adventure.

Edge of Memories will be released late this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the first images below.