Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake will start filming this autumn

Loosely based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, 1987's The Running Man saw Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Ben Richards, a police officer who finds himself on the wrong side of the bars and suddenly in dystopian games where convicts have to outlast professional killers.

Edgar Wright is currently working on a remake of the film, with Glen Powell set to star in the leading role. Speaking with IndieWire, Powell revealed that shooting will start this Autumn, with him set to finish his degree at the same time. "I'm going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they're letting me figure it out [with] distance learning," he said.

If you really want to know, Powell is studying Spanish and Early American History. He has said that Wright has been very accommodating to him finishing his degree, and that Edgar Wright is one of the directors he's always wanted to work with.

"I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one. I'm such an Edgar Wright man," he said.

