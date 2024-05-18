Edgar Wright to direct Barbarella reboot starring Sydney Sweeney

HQ

Edgar Wright is in talks to direct a new Barbarella movie, starring Sydney Sweeney with Jane Goldman and Honey Ross in talks to write the script. This continues Sweeney's hot streak as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood right now.

Sweeney and Wright's schedules are both looking pretty tight, so Deadline reports that the movie won't be next up for either the director or actor if this project can get off the ground. Not much is known about this film, but the 1968 original is remembered as a cult classic.

The original's plot sees Jane Fonda as an astronaut from the 41st century set out to stop an evil scientist from bringing evil back to the galaxy. It has got a lot of campy fun and so we can imagine Edgar Wright's style slotting right in. Check out the original's trailer below.