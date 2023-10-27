Edgar Wright explains why he turned down the opportunity to direct Gambit

HQ

Once upon a time, it looked like Edgar Wright would be the man who introduced Ant-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we all know, that didn't happen, but Wright dropped out because he didn't want to be a pawn in Marvel's world and wanted full control over the story. Shortly afterwards, he was offered to join Gambit with Channing Tatum in the lead role, but this time he was not attracted at all. In an interview with Slashfilm, he now tells us why.

"Gambit wasn't a character I knew too well. He appeared after my time reading Marvels, roughly 1985, 1990 or so. He wasn't one that I knew a lot about and hadn't really read growing up, so it felt like it was someone else's dream gig. Maybe he means more to people who watched the animated show? Which again, was after my time."

By now, Gambit is completely defunct after being in limbo for years. However, there are rumours that Channing Tatum will appear as the character in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Whether these rumours are true or not remains to be seen, but it would have been nice anyway.