Edgar Wright doesn't think there is any more story to tell for a Shaun of the Dead sequel

Shaun of the Dead and the Cornetto Trilogy films are beloved projects, but they're also only standalone stories that haven't expanded into meaningful follow-ups. In a world of countless sequels and successive projects, they stand as rather unique on that front, and it's by design from director Edgar Wright.

Speaking with Polygon recently, Wright revealed why he has never explored a Shaun of the Dead follow-up for one.

"We weren't really interested in doing it because we didn't think there was any more story to tell. There are a lot of franchises where the sequels don't really earn their keep because all the story has been told in the first movie. When a character has gone through a massive change, it's very difficult to have a second installment. Shaun of the Dead has him going from being a kind of sad sack to being a hero by the end of the movie. So it's very difficult to start the next movie when there's no obvious arc. We are very happy with it being a one and done."

This isn't to say that someone won't look to carry on the story or expand the universe, but it does seem very clear that Wright and his leading stars of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost won't be back for more madness in the zombie apocalypse.