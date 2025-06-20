Edgar Wright, Denis Villeneuve, Edward Berger and more considered to direct the next Bond movie

HQ

While the biggest question circling the future of James Bond is who is going to play the world-famous spy, there's also the conundrum of who's going to direct this new era of Bond.

According to a report from Puck News, five directors are being considered to helm the next movie in the franchise. Kicking off the list is Denis Villeneuve, a man who recently is best-known for the Dune sci-fi epics, but has made his fair share of grounded thrillers, including the beloved Sicario.

All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave's Edward Berger is also in the runnings, alongside Paddington and Wonka's Paul King (a Bond musical, then?). Edgar Wright is also apparently lobbying for the position, and Jonathan Nolan of Westworld and Fallout fame is being considered, too.

All the names on that list are impressive in their own right, and we'll have to see how Amazon decides who will usher in the latest era of Bond. Out of the five directors listed above, who would you want to see in the chair for Bond?