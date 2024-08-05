HQ

When it comes to platformers, those of us who aren't deeply immersed in the genre usually think of the jumping plumber. As an occasional player, I've had the chance to try other titles that have fascinated me, like Super Meat Boy, Fez, and Braid, each with its own unique blend of challenges and creativity. Although I don't consider myself an expert in the field, I've always appreciated the skill and precision these games require to master their mechanics.

Over the past few weeks, I've been enjoying Eden Genesis on Steam (available starting August 6, 2024 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and next month on the Switch), the fourth and latest creation by Aeternum Game Studios, known for titles such as Aeterna Noctis. And what to say? Well, if you've seen the first of the two Sonic movies, you probably remember that scene where the blue hedgehog dodges Dr. Eggman's missiles without breaking a sweat. Okay, so Eden Genesis made me feel like Dr. Eggman was launching missiles at me, and like I wasn't a hedgehog able to dodge them without breaking a sweat, but rather a paralysed elephant trying to tap dance on a minefield.

From the start, Eden Genesis captivates with its cyberpunk aesthetic and an intriguing narrative that immerses you in the mind of Leah, the protagonist. The story revolves around recovering memory fragments in a setting that blends the organic with the digital, creating a unique atmosphere full of references to movies, TV shows, and other video games. The setting feels like a mix of everything, from Blade Runner to Akira to Ghost in the Shell—and so much more. There are so many references that it's impossible to mention them all, and trying to decipher them felt like an integral part of the game's intriguing narrative. And let me tell you, while gameplay is a priority, the story is engaging enough to keep you eager to find out how it all ends.

When it comes to game experience, Eden Genesis presents a significant challenge, especially if you're playing with a keyboard. Jumping between platforms, running along walls, dodging obstacles, and maintaining combos requires skill and precision. I found myself quite frustrated in some parts of the game, especially at the beginning when I hadn't yet mastered the controls and kept failing. It often made me want to pull my hair out and question things like... What is the meaning of life? Or... Why does the keyboard version seem like it was designed for a Machamp rather than an average human with two hands and five fingers on each? But putting that aside, once you get used to it (or if the frustration gets to you and you switch to a controller, which I highly recommend for an optimal experience), you can enjoy it much more. The difficulty is set to offer a constant challenge, similar to other platformers that test the player's skill without compromising the satisfaction of achieving success.

Level design is another standout aspect. The maps are visually stunning, with an aesthetic that seamlessly blends futuristic and natural elements. The visual clarity during high-speed sequences is notable, which is crucial for keeping the action smooth and the game experience engaging. In terms of performance, the optimization is flawless—no glitches, no bugs, and extremely fast, almost nonexistent load times. This is essential for maintaining immersion in a game where every movement counts.

Eden Genesis is an extensive game, especially for players aiming to achieve the S+ rating on each map. This adds significant replay value. It ensures that the game will provide countless hours of fun (and frustration). You might want to start with Aeterna Noctis to get used to the platforming mechanics. I believe mastering Eden Genesis requires a considerable skill level, making it a game for those who enjoy pushing their limits.

When I started with Eden Genesis, it seemed like a decent game, nothing more. But as I progressed and got used to the controls, it started to grow on me more and more. It's not perfect, but it's definitely a game worth playing. I think getting used to the controls is very important. This isn't a game for everyone; the more time you invest, the more skilled you become, and the more enjoyable the experience will be. And then, it will hook you. That said, I'd recommend playing in short sessions to avoid frustration, unless you have a psychologist charging you with a flare rate. In that case, get ready for some extra hours! Either that, or if you have a masochistic streak. Then go ahead, this game is for you.

And last but not least: the music, sound effects, and the fully voiced cutscenes. All are excellently done, and from the very first sequence, it's clear how well the audio design has been crafted. There's nothing to criticize in that regard.

So that's it: Eden Genesis promises to be a standout title in the precision platformer genre. With an engaging narrative, solid performance, and challenges that will test even the most skilled players, this game has the potential to become an immersive and rewarding experience for those seeking a true challenge. If you're passionate about games that reward skill and perseverance, it's definitely worth trying.