Eddy Gordo shows his best moves in Tekken 8

Starting today, a legendary fighter is joining the Tekken 8 roster as a DLC character, and we are off course talking about Eddie Gordo. He joined the Tekken series back in Tekken 3 (1997), and quickly became known as a pain to fight against with hard-to-read moves, great range and high speed.

Now he's back to finally get his revenge on Kazuya Mishima as the first Season Pass character, and there are three more (yet to be revealed) coming as well. Check out the first Eddie Gordo trailer and a couple of screenshots below.

Tekken 8 was released earlier this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and you should absolutely try it out, something we explain more about in our review.