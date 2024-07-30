Eddie Redmayne stars as an assassin in The Day of the Jackal

If you've been hungering for an action-packed TV series to gawk over lately, then Sky and Peacock might just have the solution for you. Known as The Day of the Jackal, this is a TV adaptation of the movie of the same name from 1973, and sees Eddie Redmayne starring as an elusive contract killer known as the Jackal who has found himself on the watchlist of intelligence agencies around the world.

The series is set to debut this November, on the 7, and also stars Lashana Lynch in a leading role of a British intelligence agent tasked with hunting Redmayne's assassin. With a promising premise, you can see the trailer for The Day of the Jackal and its synopsis below.

Synopsis: "An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."