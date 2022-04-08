Eddie Redmayne didn't recognise Robert Pattinson after getting super buff for The Batman

HQ

A lot of people were worried that the skinny actor Robert Pattinson, known from The Twilight Saga movies, was a bad choice for Batman. As you know, Batman is usually a hulking figure, and this was a cause of concern among the fans waiting for The Batman.

But The Batman instantly became a huge success amongst both media and fans, and Pattinson proved them all wrong by simply being a great fit who clearly had been beefing a lot for the role. A great example of how much Pattinson actually has changed, comes from his friend and colleague Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them).

When visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said:

"One day, I went to the gym, and I walked in, and there was this guy with, like, a high ponytail. Massive. Doing the most extraordinary stunts I've ever seen with his stunt director and...and it was that slightly embarrassing thing when you're a skinny runt, and you go into a gym and there's someone...and this is the same gym that, like, Jason Momoa goes to. You're quite used to big guys. And I walk in and there's this guy, and this guy goes, 'hi,' and I go, 'hi,' and then I just sort of sit there watching him do these incredible things while I, sort of, you know, weakly do a sit up in the corner.

Anyway, after, like, forty minutes of doing this, I sort of go - not forty minutes, ten minutes - I go to sort of scuttle off, and as I'm going, this guy goes, 'bye Eddie!' And I look back and it was Rob! And he was so physically changed, and he had a man-bun."

What did you think of Robert Pattinson's efforts in The Batman?

Thanks Screen Rant