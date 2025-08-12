Eddie Murphy's funniest films

HQ

(5) 48 Hrs

There aren't many 80s flicks that I love as much as Walter Hill's absolutely marvellous buddy cop action comedy where Murphy plays recently released counterfeiter Reggie Hammond to crack a tricky case. I love how fiercely rugged Nolte is in his role and I love that Murphy plays the elegant gentleman thief. Reggie: "Jack... Tell me a story." Jack: "Fuck you!" Reggie: "Oh, that's one of my favourites."

(4) The Golden Child

I've always had a good laugh at the scene where Murphy's character Chandler Jarrell asks the old Chinese monk for guidance in Chinatown to find the golden child (I want the Knife) and starts by DJ-scratching the ancient prayer wheel. I've also always laughed at the scenes in Nepal where Jarrell is just cold and wants to go home, and bargains for the blue amulet with the homeless man who doesn't speak English; "You are breakin' my heart, asswipe!". "I'ma row your ass!?"

(3) Beverly Hills Cop

Everything from the banana in the tailpipe to Murphy's quick little one-liners that drive his fancy Los Angeles colleagues to absolute madness is still brilliant comedy and, given that it's been a full 41 (!) years since it was first released, this wonderful film must be categorised in every conceivable way as "forever-funny".

(2) The Nutty Professor

All the scenes where Professor Sherman Klump is mega fat and gloomy are mostly... Gloomy and thus not much funnier than a case of foot fungus, but when Murphy throws on buckets of make-up to play four out of six family members around the same dinner table, then it's rather piggy fun instead. When the grandmother is about to dump her own son and starts threatening Cleetus over the dinner table, I always scream with laughter.

MURPHY'S FUNNIEST:

(1) Coming to America

There are so many really funny scenes in this immortal classic, but my favourites are probably still the hairdressing salon scenes where Murphy, as usual, plays several roles (at the same time) or when Akeem's morning greeting from the Harlem balcony is met with unpleasantness and he shouts back with a happy face; "Yes! Yes! Fuck you too!"