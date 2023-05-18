Eddie Murphy to star in new live-action Pink Panther movie

HQ

Is there anyone who can't hum the theme to the Pink Panther films that took the world by storm in the 60s and 70s under the direction of comic genius Peter Sellers? The character and the films have since been remade several times with varying degrees of success, and now it looks like it's time for another go.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the remake will be a continuation of Peter Sellers' films rather than an outright reboot. The producer will be none other than Eddie Murphy who is also said to be the one who will take on the responsibility of playing the brilliant detective Clouseau.

The project is still in its early stages and no director or potential release date has been announced yet. But it's great to see Eddie Murphy involved in it and hopefully his more than considerable comedic talents will be given free rein. We're keeping our fingers crossed that this turns out well.

What is your favorite Pink Panther movie?