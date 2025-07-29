Eddie Murphy to play Inspector Clouseau in new Pink Panther

HQ

From Hollywood cop to classic detective, Eddie Murphy has revealed he'll be stepping into the shoes (or rather, the oversized trench coat) of the legendarily clumsy (yet maybe brilliant?) Inspector Clouseau in a brand-new Pink Panther movie. The announcement came in a typically casual Murphy fashion, as he simply said during an interview:

"Yeah, I'm the new Clouseau."

Depending on your age, you might recall the role being originated by Peter Sellers, followed years later by Steve Martin in a lukewarm 2006 reboot. Now it's Murphy's turn to channel the bumbling French sleuth, and maybe add a new cultural twist. French he must be, Murphy agrees, but he's got some ideas:

"Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he's Black. He's Black, for sure."

Whether this reboot will live up to its legacy is anyone's guess, topping Sellers is no easy feat. But hey, if anyone's got the chops to try, it's Eddie Murphy. Let's see what he's got.